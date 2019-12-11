The Washington Post

JAMES "Bob" PRINCE (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Bob" PRINCE.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JAMES ROBERT PRINCE "Bob"  

Bob was born in Detroit, MI on November 8, 1937 and passed away on December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy; son, Bill; daughters, Sue and Janet; and grandson James. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Winnifred Prince and sister, Marilyn Lister.
Bob graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in Grosse Pointe, MI. He received his B.S. in Engineering from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Michigan.
Bob worked his entire career at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). After retirement, he served as a Trustee on the board of The Washington National Cathedral. He was an avid golfer, loved music and opera, and cherished spending time with his family; especially his beloved grandson. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. The family plans to hold a service at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to .
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 11, 2019
bullet University of Michigan
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.