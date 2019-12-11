

JAMES ROBERT PRINCE "Bob"



Bob was born in Detroit, MI on November 8, 1937 and passed away on December 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy; son, Bill; daughters, Sue and Janet; and grandson James. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Winnifred Prince and sister, Marilyn Lister.

Bob graduated from Grosse Pointe High School in Grosse Pointe, MI. He received his B.S. in Engineering from Michigan State University and his MBA from the University of Michigan

Bob worked his entire career at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture). After retirement, he served as a Trustee on the board of The Washington National Cathedral. He was an avid golfer, loved music and opera, and cherished spending time with his family; especially his beloved grandson. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. The family plans to hold a service at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to .