JAMES PROCTOR
James W. Proctor  
Passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born to Walter A. and Maude C. Proctor on September 22, 1930 in Washington, DC. He is survived by eight children, Patricia, James, Jr. (Skip), Joyce, LaVerne, Nancy, Thomas (Darren), Jeffrey and Sean; sisters, Dorothy (Dot) Branson and Hattie Adams; brother, Joseph Proctor, 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, MD. Funeral services and Interment will be private. A virtual link will be provided on Lee Funeral Homes website at www.leefuneralhomes.com to view live funeral Service on Friday, July 10, at 10 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
