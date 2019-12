JAMES GARLAND PRYOR

April 7, 1941 - December 11, 2016



A phenomenal friend and husband for 58-1/2 years. He was the sunshine of my life.

Loved, remembered and longed for,

he will be with each beat of my heart,

till in heaven we are once more together

for eternity never to part.

In Loving Memory

Julia C. Pryor, Your Devoted Wife