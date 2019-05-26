

James Puklin

"Jim"



An award-winning ophthalmologist, died May 22, 2019 in Washington, DC. He was 78. The cause was complications from Alzheimer's disease.

Jim was a retina specialist and professor of ophthalmology at Wayne State University School of Medicine and a retina expert at Kresge Eye Institute. Jim worked tirelessly to ensure that those in the greatest need had the best care possible.

He served on the Medicare Evidence Development Coverage Advisory Committee of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and as chair of Wayne State's Human Investigation Committee.

His care for others extended worldwide. Jim invited doctors from Russia to his offices and supported vision scientists coming to the U.S. for Association for Research and Vision in Ophthalmology (ARVO) meetings. In 2015, he was honored as an ARVO gold fellow. To celebrate, his wife Gail Daubert presented the gold medal to him, which Jim wore atop his signature bow ties as he held office hours in his memory center's library.

Jim and Gail met in Chicago in 1985 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they worked together for several years before Gail headed to law school in D.C. and Jim left for the Kresge Eye Institute. They remained friends for years. Jim proposed at the Metropolitan Opera during intermission of Turandot. They settled into their Georgetown home and Jim commuted weekly to Detroit while Gail, a partner at Reed Smith , worked in D.C.

Jim loved running. He entered more than more 80 marathons and could often be spotted - easily in his brightly hued outfits - running or biking along the Potomac.

Jim is survived by his wife, Gail; sister, Marty Fitzhugh; first wife, Diane and their daughters, Eileen and Barbara; grandchildren, Julian, Riley, Lenny and Sophia; Gail's loving family; beloved caregivers Ann-Marie, Vina, Walter and Lily; and Ziggy, who will miss all the extra treats.

Family will receive friends on May 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DeVol Funeral Home, 2222 Wisconsin Avenue, NW.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.