

James Joseph Punghorst



Born March 1, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio and died

August 16, 2019 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Beloved father of daughter, Jacqueline C. Dillon and her husband John and Laura E. Pierson and her husband Neil; grandfather of Nicholas and Kathleen Dillon and Aiden Pierson. Also survived by his life long friends Ron, Linda, and Kent Harris and Tim, Lisa and Mae Rowland.

Jim was an outdoorsman who especially loved fishing, bird watching and gardening. He retired from NIH in Bethesda after 30 years of service.

A private service will be held. Donations may be made to the .