Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES "Jim" PURNELL.



James Irving Purnell "Jim"



Of Manassas, VA passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie W. Purnell, in January 2018.

He was born on February 1, 1940 in Washington, DC, the son of Irving F. and Mary C. Purnell, now deceased and brother of Beth P. Swink, deceased. Jim is survived by his siblings, Tom Purnell (Peggy) of Woodbridge, VA, Mike Purnell (Christa) of Brunswick, GA, Marianne Purnell Kernan of Pinehurst, NC, and John Purnell (Anne) of Reading, PA. He also was a favored uncle to many nieces and nephews and their children.

Raised in Occoquan, VA. and after graduating from Gar-Field High School, he worked for the Virginia Army National Guard before working at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing where he retired as a Plate Printer Foreman. Jim served in the Naval Air Reserve, retiring as a Command Master Chief. After retirement, Jim kept busy with his other love - aviation. He owned and flew his own aircraft for many years while also becoming certified as an FAA A&P mechanic and Owner of Purnell Aircraft Maintenance LLC.

Visitation on April 27, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 12975 Purcell Rd, Manassas, VA 20112, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m.