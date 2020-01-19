The Washington Post

JAMES RATIFF Jr.

Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church
4925 East Capitol St., SE
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church
4925 East Capitol St., SE
View Map
Notice
JAMES CLIFTON RATIFF, JR.  

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Yolanda; two sons, James Charles and Michael; five grandchildren, Kevin Da'Mia, Jalen, Ti'Syn, and Chayse; his father, James Ratiff, Sr.; two sisters, Mary and Regina; two brothers, Kevin Sr. and Louis, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Joyce, Ratiff. Celebration of Life for James will be held at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St., SE on Tuesday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 19, 2020
