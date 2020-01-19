JAMES CLIFTON RATIFF, JR.
Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Yolanda; two sons, James Charles and Michael; five grandchildren, Kevin Da'Mia, Jalen, Ti'Syn, and Chayse; his father, James Ratiff, Sr.; two sisters, Mary and Regina; two brothers, Kevin Sr. and Louis, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Joyce, Ratiff. Celebration of Life for James will be held at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 4925 East Capitol St., SE on Tuesday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private. Services entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.