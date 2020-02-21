JAMES EDWARD REED, SR. (Age 82)
Of Washington DC entered into eternal life on Monday February 10, 2020 at his residence. Beloved Husband and sweetheart of Hilda G Reed; four children Karen (David) Mack, Kevin (Porscha) Reed, Eric Reed; preceded in death James E. Reed Jr.; one brother Arthur Reed; six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and host of relatives and friends. Viewing Tuesday February 25, 2020 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church 15th and V Streets, NW. Interment Lincoln Cemetery