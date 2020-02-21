The Washington Post

JAMES REED Sr.

Service Information
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-829-9000
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
15th and V Streets, NW.
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
15th and V Streets, NW
JAMES EDWARD REED, SR. (Age 82)  

Of Washington DC entered into eternal life on Monday February 10, 2020 at his residence. Beloved Husband and sweetheart of Hilda G Reed; four children Karen (David) Mack, Kevin (Porscha) Reed, Eric Reed; preceded in death James E. Reed Jr.; one brother Arthur Reed; six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and host of relatives and friends. Viewing Tuesday February 25, 2020 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Church 15th and V Streets, NW. Interment Lincoln Cemetery

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
