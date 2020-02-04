The Washington Post

James T. Reilly "Miggs"  

Of Bethesda, MD (1923-2020) passed away peacefully on January 30th. Beloved husband of Doris June, father to sons Kevin (Dora), Jim (Agnes) and daughters Mary Anne (Bill), Kathy (Kenny) and Patty (Mike); a grandfather of Keven Jr., Ronnie, Randy, Shirley, Liam, Ian, Kevin, Kelsey, Johnny and Colie, and a great grandfather to 13. He practiced law from 1952-2002 with Interdonato, Lombard, Reilly and Comstock. A man of faith and family, a Navy officer in World War II), a basketball player at Georgetown University, a Hall of Fame player for St. Peter's HS, a Hall of Fame coach at Catholic University, and a dedicated golfer who served the Board at Congressional County Club for many years. A viewing will be held at Our Lady of Mercy on Friday, February 7 from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a funeral mass on Saturday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD with interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 4, 2020
