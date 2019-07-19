

JAMES MITCHELL RENDER



James Mitchell Render of Rockville, MD, died on July 14, 2019 after a two year battle with mucosal melanoma. He was born October 20, 1938 in Beaver Dam, Kentucky to parents Conrad and Elsie Vice Render. He graduated as valedictorian from Beaver Dam High School and attended Georgetown College in Kentucky, where he received his bachelors degree in math and physics. He then attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, where he received his masters degree, also in math and physics. He was employed for many years in the defense industry at Vitro Labs, TRW, Northrup Grumman, and TASC working in areas such as undersea surveillance and the space program. His hobbies were music, photography, travel and hiking in the mountains. He is survived by two sisters, Rachel Schmidt, and Judith Glass, a brother John Render, three sons, Norman Render of Bowie, MD, wife Sherry, David Render of Cox Creek, KY, and Michael Render of Laurel, MD, wife Amy and his loving wife of 58 years, Virginia Peterson Render. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial celebration of life from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 28 at the Rockville Senior Center, 1150 Carnation Dr, Rockville, MD 20850. Hors d'oeuvres will be served. Donations to the or Manna Food Center in lieu of flowers.