JAMES RICE
James B. Rice "Jim"  
March 18, 1946 - September 19, 2020  James B. "Jim", "JB", "Seamus" Rice of Walkersville, MD, 74, died unexpectedly September 19, 2020 at Frederick Health Hospital.JB was born March 18, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY, and served proudly in the US Navy as a Gunner's Mate aboard the USS Boston CAG1 during the Vietnam War. He then joined the US Park Police in Washington, DC, and served for 23 years; most of his career as a K-9 Officer. He enjoyed travel any time and place, was a voracious reader of history and crime novels, and spent many happy vacations in Florida during spring training, enjoying his favorite baseball team, the NY Mets.He was the beloved husband of Susan C. Rice; the loving father of Brendan T. Rice (Carey), James A. Rice, Ann E. Schofield (Joseph) and Mary C. Turska (Paul); devoted stepfather of Michael W. Stream JR (Shannon), and Suzanne M. Butler (Albert); loving brother of Thomas O. Rice (Sheila) and cousin Noreen Quinn (Michael); loving grandfather of Everly, Ashley, Aaron and Sean; loving step grandfather of Emma, Evan, Daniel, Emily and Ella.James was predeceased by his parents, George J. and Mary M. Rice; sister, Jeanette Rice; brother, George Rice; grandson, Reed Cantler; and granddaughter, Sophia Rice.The family will receive friends at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Funeral Home at 9501 Catoctin Mountain HWY (US 15 North) Frederick on Thursday, September 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. COVID precautions will be observed. Interment will be private.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Services
September 22, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Dennis Whalen
September 22, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Brenda J Walton
September 22, 2020
It was my pleasure to know Mr. Rice who I met while he was working at US Park Police with my dad as a K-9 handler. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family and friends
Heather Duvall
Acquaintance
September 20, 2020
James,

I’m so sorry for your loss! Love and hugs to you and your family! ❤
Becki
Friend
September 20, 2020
