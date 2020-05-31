RILEY JAMES PATRICK RILEY "Jim" Died at home in Washington, DC on May 25, 2020. Born March 29,1940, Jim grew up in Rochester, NY, the oldest of five children of Fran (Dalton) and Jake Riley. In 1961 he graduated from the University of Buffalo, where he was President of the Student Union. After that he left the cold weather of upstate New York for Duke University School of Law on a full scholarship, graduating in 1964. He began his law career at the DC law firm of Fletcher, Heald and Hildreth focusing on communications law, and staying at that firm his entire career. Jim always had an income. In his younger years, he delivered newspapers, raked leaves, shoveled driveways, founded the mail order company JR Sales selling novelties for birthday parties, bagged groceries at Wegmans, was a beach guard on Lake Ontario, traveled with a carnival, worked as a disc jockey in Rochester NY and while at Duke. It was his love of radio that influenced his legal career. In the 1960s, he served six years in the Army Reserves based at Fort Dix, NJ. In 1972 he married DC native Carole Fentress, settling in DC and building a family and wide, lively circle of friends. Jim maintained long standing friendships throughout his life, and was always eager to tell a story about his childhood growing up amongst his siblings near the Genesee River, or high jinks from his time in Buffalo, or his career. Jim loved a good time amongst friends and family, but also was happy at home surrounded by piles of books and magazines, ideally with a baseball game on the TV or radio. Jim's curiosity (blended with a healthy dose of skepticism) and intellect knew no match, and he instilled that sense of curiosity and adventure in his children. He loved few things more than a road trip, whether it be into the mountains for an impromptu ski trip; to visit family and friends in various spots, including beloved Keuka Lake, NY and Capon Springs and Farms, WV; to a river or riverside path for a leisurely afternoon canoe trip or bike ride; or just for a "Sunday drive and lunch in the country." In 2014, he fulfilled a life-long dream and drove from DC to California and back by himself. He was a huge baseball fan, raising his daughters as fans of the Baltimore Orioles, regularly taking them to games and listening to Jon Miller announce games on the radio, then becoming a season ticket holder to the Nationals, and he was the #1 fan when they won the 2019 World Series. Like his mother, he loved playing the piano, but couldn't read music and only played chords. Many family memories are of him leading a piano sing-a-long at a holiday family gathering. He also loved to ski, teaching himself in his early 40s when he decided he'd like his family to be a skiing family, and was an ever-frustrated golfer, visiting courses all over the mid-Atlantic whenever the right weather and mood struck. He'll be remembered for, among other things, his welcoming nature; his pleasure in a good debate, no matter the topic; his zest for pizza, pasta, perfectly poached eggs, bacon, white hots, good martinis (gin, on the rocks, with olives), and steak and potatoes; the enjoyment he found in gardening, especially tomatoes; his love of music, live and recorded; his insistence on dining al fresco whenever available; his fascination with railroads and their history; and his pleasure in hosting a Sunday roast or backyard BBQ. Jim's deep, rumbling voice and talent for making his own life the punch line of long, brilliantly humorous stories, was a gift to everyone fortunate enough to know him. Surviving are his wife, Carole (Fentress) Riley, of Washington, D.C.; daughter Tara Riley (Ken Shapiro) of Novato, CA and grandchildren, Willa and Archer; daughter Claire Cliche (Ryan Cliche) of Silver Spring, MD and grandchildren Juliet, Wade and Phoebe; brother Father Daniel Paul Riley OFM (Bill) of West Clarksville, NY; brother Denny (Catherine) Riley of Richmond, CA; sister Patricia Lush (Richard) of North Attleboro, MA; sister, Ellen Kruse (Paul), of Washington, DC; and many sisters- and brothers-in law, nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom he spoke of often with pride and joy. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Martha's Table, PO Box 97260, Washington, DC 20090, www.marthastable.org. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date. The family requests that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Martha's Table, PO Box 97260, Washington, DC 20090, www.marthastable.org.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.