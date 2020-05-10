Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES RITTER. View Sign Service Information Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc. 500 University Blvd. West Silver Spring , MD 20901 (301)-593-9500 Celebration of Life To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Notice

RITTER JAMES CARROLL RITTER James Carroll Ritter died on May 2, 2020. He was born the son of Byrdie Virginia Button and Burt William Ritter in 1935. Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Diane Chesnut Ritter and his sister Virginia Charbonnel and brother Howard Richard Ritter and is survived by his four children, James Forrest Ritter, June Kirsten Ritter, Jonathan Carroll Ritter, Brian Duncan Ritter, and six grandchildren. Jim grew up in Denver, Colorado and attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, from which he graduated in 1957 with a degree, cum laude, in Physics, and where he met his wife Diane Chesnut. Jim graduated from Purdue University in 1962 with a Masters in Nuclear Physics. He continued his studies at the University of Maryland as he began his career as a physicist and started his family. Jim launched his scientific career in 1962 as a research physicist at The Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, D.C. His nearly 40 year career at the Lab was distinguished by his leadership as the Head of the Radiation Effects Branch. As Branch Head, he led teams of physicists and other professionals in conducting an extensive research program in radiation effects in semiconductor and superconductor devices and materials. He was proud of his team's work on a number of important space experiments which advanced our country's ability to field the best commercial, military and scientific satellite systems. Upon retiring from NRL in 1997, Jim worked for SAIC where he continued to pursue his passion for space-based basic and applied research. James Ritter was a member of a number of technical societies including the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE), where he was a Senior Member. Jim was recognized with the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, the NRL Technology Transfer Award, and six Alan Berman Research Publication Awards for outstanding scientific papers. Mr. Ritter is the holder of Letters Patent for his Radioisotope Photoelectric Generator. Jim and his wife Dani, as she was known to her friends, were married for 57 years. They were proud, longtime members of the First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville, Maryland and made many life-long friends there. Jim and Dani were active members of an organization helping D.C.'s homeless and dependent children called For Love Of Children (FLOC), where Jim was a past President. Jim was the Chair of the Social Concerns Committee at First United Methodist Church. Jim and Dani loved nothing more than an evening at the Olney Dinner Theatre, where they were regular attendees and supporters. They both loved to travel. Dani was truly the love of Jim's life and together they shared their generosity of spirit and good humor with their mutual loves, their children, Jim, Kirsten, Jon, and Brian, close friends and their beloved dogs, Dawnie, Midnite and Faux Pas. A service to celebrate Jim Ritter's life will be held once the pandemic restrictions allow. Jim will be missed by all those he touched. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Jim's name.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Jim's name. Published in The Washington Post on May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purdue University Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

