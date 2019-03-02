Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ROBINSON. View Sign



Dr. James Fletcher Robinson III, M.D. of USVI and Washington, D.C., surrounded by his family, transitioned on February 21, 2019. He was born in Indianapolis, IN in 1938, to James Fletcher and Marian Robinson. He was an alumni of Howard University and Howard University Medical School. As a Dermatologist and and Pan-Africanist his global outlook on medicine and dedication to the well-being of his patients took him around the world. He completed a tenure in the Peace Corps as a Medical Physician in Tanzania from 1966-68. His 51-year practice included stints in Washington, DC, St. Croix, St. Thomas, and Tortola, BVI. He loved to "stamp out skin disease" as he put it, and was beloved by his patients. He researched the African diaspora, was well traveled, and remained an avid collector of literature, fine art, and music. He co-hosted a radio program, Nite Time Grooves, every week on WSTA- Blues, Jazz, R&B, Reggae and Samba. He was philozoic and fascinated by Botany, cultivating several gardens over the years in the Virgin Islands. He was also an enthusiastic admirer of libations and the culinary arts. Most of all, he loved people of the community, supporting organizations, loving to entertain, and hosting numerous social events. He is survived by six children James Fletcher Robinson IV, Nadine Candece Robinson, William VanHorn Robinson, Ellington Rudi Robinson, Kamali Robinson (Rachel) Frank Robinson (Danielle); Companion Dr. Marlene Kelley (children John and Josette), former spouse Nadine Robinson; sister Delia Richards (Compton);12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a niece, nephews; a host of extended family and international community of friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter Paula Robinson Reese. A special thank you to Dr. Wayne Frederick, Dr. Reed Tuckson, Dr. Marcus Yarborough and the caring staff of Howard University Medical Hospital.

