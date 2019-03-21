JAMES ROBINSON Jr.

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES ROBINSON Jr..

 

JAMES E. ROBINSON, JR.  

On Thursday, March 14, 2019, James E. Robinson, Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory, his Life Partner Alice Largen; daughter Tabitha Wathen (Mike); two sons, Jeremy ( Jennifer) and Ronnie Largen (Sabrina); two sisters, LaJuan Watson-Ruef (Markus) and Denise Bellamy; one brother Charles Robinson (Alisca). A host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland. Family hour at 5 p.m. Memorial Service at 6 p.m. Interment Private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.

Funeral Home
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
(301) 449-0400
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.