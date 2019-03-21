JAMES E. ROBINSON, JR.
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, James E. Robinson, Jr. of Waldorf, Maryland was called to rest. He leaves to cherish his memory, his Life Partner Alice Largen; daughter Tabitha Wathen (Mike); two sons, Jeremy ( Jennifer) and Ronnie Largen (Sabrina); two sisters, LaJuan Watson-Ruef (Markus) and Denise Bellamy; one brother Charles Robinson (Alisca). A host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, Maryland. Family hour at 5 p.m. Memorial Service at 6 p.m. Interment Private. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.