

JAMES E. ROBINSON



James E. Robinson, 91, of Silver Spring, died Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born April 21, 1928, in Greensburg, PA the only child of the late Wesley M. and Alice Fishell Robinson.

He served in the US Army and then went to work for IBM in New York and Washington DC. After retiring he taught math at Montgomery College in Maryland and computer science at Towson University. He was a longtime member of Colesville United Presbyterian Church and served as moderator of the Board of Deacons.

Survived by his wife, June Little Robinson of Silver Spring; three children, Diane Joyner (Michael) of Mechanicsville, VA, Douglas Robinson (Theresa) of Ashton, MD, and Brett Robinson of Silver Spring, MD; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Joseph, and Thomas Robinson.

Services and entombment will be private in the Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg, PA.

Arrangements by the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg, PA .