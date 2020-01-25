The Washington Post

JAMES ROBINSON

JAMES ALBERT ROBINSON  

Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sara Frances Robinson; devoted father of Alisa and Bruce Robinson (Sarah). Also survived by grandsons, Derek, Stephen, Bruce, Jr. and Carlton; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, January 28, at From the Heart Church Ministries, 4949 Allentown Rd., Suitland, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Arrangements by Hodges and Edwards.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 25, 2020
