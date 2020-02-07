The Washington Post

JAMES C. ROBINSON, JR. (Age 73)  

Peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn A. Robinson. He is survived by one daughter, Ursula Swales (George); two brothers, Gerald Robinson and Andrew Robinson (Madge); mother-in-law, Alberta Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Gail Johnson and Earlene Johnson (Winfield); a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8 at Seneca Community Church, 13900 Berryville Rd., Germantown, MD. Interment Seneca Community Church Cemetery. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 7, 2020
