JAMES C. ROBINSON, JR. (Age 73)
Peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn A. Robinson. He is survived by one daughter, Ursula Swales (George); two brothers, Gerald Robinson and Andrew Robinson (Madge); mother-in-law, Alberta Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Gail Johnson and Earlene Johnson (Winfield); a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 9:30 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8 at Seneca Community Church, 13900 Berryville Rd., Germantown, MD. Interment Seneca Community Church Cemetery. Arrangements by POPE FUNERAL HOME.