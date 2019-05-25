

JAMES F. ROGAN



On Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Loving husband of Helene C. Rogan; father of Richard and James M. Rogan, and Lauren Whipple; brother of Kathleen Rorick; grandfather of James M. and Christina Whipple, Andrew and Sara Rogan, Jessica Headley, Joseph and Nicholas Pecosh, Melissa Haskin, and Katelyn Boodoo. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Jim's Life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Tuesday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 515 Loch Haven Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook available at: