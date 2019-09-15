

James R. Roland, Jr.

"Rick" (Age 56)



Of Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a two-decade battle with liver cancer and Hodgkin's disease.

Mr. Roland, who was born at Homestead AFB, FL, spent much of his life in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. He served more than three decades in the federal civil service, working for the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense. In December 2004, he was recognized as one of the Defense Department's Disabled Employees of the Year. He retired in 2017.

Mr. Roland loved classic cars and classic rock; he loved Washington, DC's sports teams; and most of all, he loved his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Melissa; daughter, Megan; parents, JR and Helen Roland; parents-in-law, Glen and Jan Henderson; and close dear friends, Ron Bowman and Ned Kieloch. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, and brother-in-law, Justin Henderson.

On Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., a memorial/ Celebration of his life will be held at the Savage Fire Co. Banquet Hall, 8521 Corridor Rd., Savage, MD. Dress is casual or wear a team jersey (Capitals, Redskins or Nationals.)