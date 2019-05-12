

James Hayes Ruddy

June 21, 1979 ~ May 5, 2019



James Hayes Ruddy, age 39, died unexpectedly from an undiagnosed heart ailment on May 5, 2019. A native of Cheverly, Maryland, a graduate of St. Vincent Pallotti High School and The Catholic University of America, James worked for Wegman's for many years, most recently as the team leader in the produce department. Survived by his parents, Joseph and Joanne C. Ruddy, Jr.; siblings, Catherine Rehkemper (Andrew), Elizabeth Hatch (Austin), Joseph III (Megan), John (Deborah), Rosemarie Timmermann (John), Bridgid Hartman (Timothy), Paul, Theresa, Joanne and William; as well as 24 nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may offer condolences at St. Ambrose Church, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, Maryland 20785 on May 15, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. and May 16, 2019 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cheverly Boys and Girls Club in honor of James, an athlete, coach and lover of all things sports. Donations can be mailed to The Cheverly Boys and Girls Club, 15480 Annapolis Road, Suite 202-162, Bowie, Maryland 20715.