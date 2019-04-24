RUSSELL JAMES RUSSELL, JR. James Russell was born in Salisbury, Maryland, on December 13, 1921 and passed away on April 21, 2019. Raised in Salisbury and Hagerstown, he graduated from Hagerstown High School. Jim and his brother Bill were among the first beach lifeguards in Ocean City, MD. He attended Johns Hopkins University where he played lacrosse and football. A proud World War II veteran, he served as a Captain in the 14th Armored Division under General Patton. After service to his country, he worked for McCormick Tea and Spice Company. In 1960 Jim started Northern Virginia Beverage Company, a beverage distribution company in Alexandria, Virginia. He and his son Tom grew the business from a small company of 10 to over 150 employees. He loved to work and finally officially retired at age 80. He was past President of the Virginia Beer Wholesalers Association and served as Secretary/Treasurer of the National Beer Wholesalers for four consecutive years. He was given the Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBWA in 2005. He and the love of his life, Irene Tilley Russell, were married for seventy years before her death in 2015. Jim and Irene's family included five children, (Jeffrey Russell (Bea); Suzanne Stillman (Brad); Sandra Andrews (Jeff); Ellie Boger (Brian); Thomas Russell (Gail). From those five children Jim and Irene enjoyed 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Jim's life was defined by superlatives. He was out-going and friendly to people of all walks of life. He possessed amazing charisma, energy and zest for all that life offers. He leaves behind a legacy of excellent people skills, business acumen, and caring for others. He never quit anything that he pursued. An insatiably curious person, he wanted to know how everything worked: business, history, anything mechanical. He loved fishing, boating, and telling a good joke. The words that best describe him are generosity and family. He never missed sending a card for special events such as birthdays and every holiday. He was very kind, loving and generous with his time, talents and treasure. He kept his razor-sharp mind until the day of his passing. He will always be remembered for his trademark calling card, a roll of beer mints. Jim Russell, known by his friends and family as "JR," was a great example of a life well lived. The family would like to thank Reverend Tonya Hill, Reverend "Lin" Walton and the wonderful staff of Solace Hospice for their kind, gentle care and support of their Dad during his journey Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at St Giles Chapel, Deerfield on Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Blue Ridge Room. Internment will occur later at Arlington National Cemetery. Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.comwww.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2019