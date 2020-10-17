

James Cowell Russell "Jim" ETCM, US Navy (Ret.) (Age 82)

Of Great Mills, MD passed away on October 11, 2020 at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond F. Schmidt on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.



