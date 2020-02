Major JAMES JAM SALLAH

February 2, 2003



We are thankful to The Most High God for

His Love and Grace, in remembrance of the day He welcomed his servant

Major James Jam Sallah to His Glory.

May those who knew him and loved him kindly share the memory and join this thanksgiving.

In Loving Memory of our Dad.

Virgil SALLAH

Huguette SALLAH

Brigitte SALLAH

Marie Louise SALLAH