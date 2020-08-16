1/
JAMES SARN
JAMES EDWARD SARN  
James Edward Sarn, husband, father, soldier and life-long public servant, died on July 22, 2020 at home in Sedona, AZ. After graduating West Point in 1963, Jim was posted with the 82nd Airborne in the Dominican Republic. Following two tours in Vietnam, he returned to attend Duke University Medical School in 1969 for his MD and the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill for his MPH. Jim's 30-year career in public health included posts with USAID in Nicaragua; DC, Sudan, Egypt, Kenya, Afghanistan and Vietnam. He is survived by his wife, Leslie; four children; and two brothers. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2020.
