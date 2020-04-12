SCHAEFFER JAMES EDWARD SCHAEFFER Korean War Marine Corps Veteran Dies at Age 87 After living a long, accomplished, and fulfilling life, James (Jim) Edward Schaeffer passed away peacefully in his home on Maryland's Eastern Shore on April 4, 2020 at sunset. He will be greatly mourned by the love of his life, his wife, Susan Schaeffer, and their loyal black Labrador, Grandie, who were by his side always, especially in his last moments. With nerves of steel, Jim served proudly and honorably for our country in the Korean War, US 1st Marine Division, Chosin Reservoir. He received a Purple Heart for wounds received from enemy action. Jim received his BS degree from Southeastern University and MBA from Mount Saint Mary's University. In 1998, Jim earned an MS degree in Science and Technology Commercialization from the University of Texas, Austin. Jim was the Owner, Chairman, President, and CEO of DDL OMNI Engineering Corporation. From his purchase of Data-Design Labs in 1990, Jim sucessfully led and grew the company for nearly 30 years, until its sale in August 2018. Jim served on the Board of Directors of the Professional Services Council and the Association for Corporate Growth, where he was President of the National Capital Chapter 1997-1998. He was a long-standing member of the Board of Trustees of Mount Saint Mary's University. In 1982, Jim received the Wall Street Journal Award for outstanding achievement in Business Management Science for research in the area of Light Rail Transportation Planning. He was a role model to many and was known for leading by example. He valued those who were courageous, focused, and determined. He encouraged a commitment to life-long education and set an example of being undaunted by life's challenges. His success allowed Jim and Susan to travel across the world, spending winters in Maui, semi-annual trips to St. Thomas, and other beautiful locations. On these trips, they were almost always accompanied by their loving family and friends. Spending time with his nieces and nephews was one of, if not his favorite pastime. His impish grin and his unmistakable pride in seeing loved ones accomplish goals and achieve hallmarks of success will be missed but never forgotten. Jim was a former long-term resident of Gettysburg, PA, as he was a Civil War aficionado and a friend of the Gettysburg community, valuing the importance it played in our country's history. Jim is predeceased by his parents, Carl and Rachel Schaeffer, and two of his brothers, Richard and Harold Schaeffer. He is survived by his brother Dale Schaeffer (wife Theresa), and Harold's sons Douglas (MaryCay), and David Schaeffer. He will be greatly missed by his sister and brothers in law: Robert and Kathy Piano; Lori and Jeff Praul; and Mark and Yesenia Piano. Most of all he will miss and be missed by his many nieces and nephews: Paul and Bobby Piano (Robert); Matt, Jeffrey, and Meagan (Lori); Rachel, Katie, Bridgette, and Zoey (Douglas); Christian, Zachary, and Alivia (David); and Mary and Lori Susan (Mark). A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date - hoping for August. Arrangements are in the care of Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Semper FiSemper Fi
