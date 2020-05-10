Dr. James Schooley
Decorated NIST Nuclear Physicist and a member of the Indiana State Basketball Hall of Fame passed on April 18, 2020 at age 88. He was the beloved husband of Mary Alice and loving father of Jim, Teri, Bob, Mike, Mary Beth, Meg and Kathleen. He is survived by 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Dr. Schooley lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed. Please view his obituary and leave tributes at Barber Funeral Home of Laytonsville. http://www.barberfhlaytonsville.com/obituary/James-Schooley
.
Services will be held at a later date and announced on that website.