James Henry Shaffer
(Age 100)
On Monday, May 11, 2020, James Henry Shaffer of Adelphi, Maryland, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 20, 1919 in Martinsburg, PA to David and Helen Shaffer. James was a proud WWII
Veteran serving with the 69th Division. He retired from AT&T in 1981. James was predeceased by his wife of 73 years, Margaret, his brother, Luther, and his sisters, Sara and Helen. James is survived by his children, Peggy (Ray) Schar, Jerry (Bill) Diehl, Gary (Jamie), Bev (Amos) Gardiner, Robin Pernia, Jim (Nina) and Kim (Rich) Lamont. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, his brother, Richard (Helen) and his sister, Ruth, many nieces and nephews and his wonderful caregivers, Etta, Jenice and Khadi. Funeral services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family requests that contributions in his memory may be made to a or St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9100 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20910.