

JAMES W. SHELAR

1943 - 2019



Passed away peacefully on June 29, 2019 after living a full life for 16 years with cancer. Jim was born in Charlottesville, VA and grew up in Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Terry and infant sister. He is survived by wife, Sandy, daughter, Kimberly (Gerald Tabarly), son, Todd, grandson, Jack Tabarly, brother, Robert Shelar, and sister, Penny Garrett.

Jim was the first in his family to attend college. He received a BA from Thiel College, MA from Carnegie Institute, MSLS from Case Western Reserve and his JD from Catholic University. He retired from Arnold & Porter after 41 years serving as Chief Law Librarian. Jim was a mentor to other law librarians and widely admired by his peers. He received The West Excellence in Private Law Librarianship Award.

Jim met his soulmate Sandy in Cleveland and they were married in 1969. Later they lived in Gaithersburg, MD, Capitol Hill, DC and now Ellicott City, MD. Jim was a devoted and inspiring father to his children, son-in-law and grandson. He had a strong faith, was generous, kind and had a dry wit. Jim had a love of gardening and books and adhered to the adage "if you have a garden and a library you're a lucky man".