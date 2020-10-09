1/1
JAMES SILVER
James Roy Silver  
Of Washington, DC (Age 86) on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He is survived by his children, Marcus Silver (Marva), Steven Silver, Seth Silver, Kim Williams (Ronald), Kelly Tyus-Lundy (Ezell), Donna Harkness (Joseph), Rodrick Silver and many other family and friends. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Freeman Funeral Services PA, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Service at 11 a.m. restricted to immediate family only. Livestream through Facebook at Freeman Funeral Services PA. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 877-3733
