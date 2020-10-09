JAMES SILVER



James Roy Silver

Of Washington, DC (Age 86) on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He is survived by his children, Marcus Silver (Marva), Steven Silver, Seth Silver, Kim Williams (Ronald), Kelly Tyus-Lundy (Ezell), Donna Harkness (Joseph), Rodrick Silver and many other family and friends. Visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Freeman Funeral Services PA, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Road, Clinton, MD on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Service at 11 a.m. restricted to immediate family only. Livestream through Facebook at Freeman Funeral Services PA. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.



