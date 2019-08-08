JAMES MAURICE SIMPSON
On Thursday, August 1, 2019 James Maurice Simpson of Clinton, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving husband of Brenda Simpson; devoted father of Darrin and Tracy Simpson, Mary Alexander, Wanda Proctor, Angela Smith
, Corey and Clarence Reed. Also survived by one granddaughter Lauren Simpson, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Camp Springs Baptist Church, 8040 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.