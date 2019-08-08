The Washington Post

JAMES SIMPSON (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES SIMPSON.
Service Information
Wiseman Funeral Home - Clinton
7527 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-899-2005
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
8040 Woodyard Rd.
Clinton, DC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Camp Springs Baptist Church
8040 Woodyard Rd
Clinton, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

JAMES MAURICE SIMPSON  

On Thursday, August 1, 2019 James Maurice Simpson of Clinton, Maryland entered into eternal rest. Loving husband of Brenda Simpson; devoted father of Darrin and Tracy Simpson, Mary Alexander, Wanda Proctor, Angela Smith, Corey and Clarence Reed. Also survived by one granddaughter Lauren Simpson, many other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Camp Springs Baptist Church, 8040 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 8, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.