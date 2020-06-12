JAMES SIMPSON
Col. JAMES L. SIMPSON  
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Col. James L. Simpson, US Army (Retired), of Temple Hills, MD. Beloved husband to the late Nonie M. Simpson; loving father of Kim (Linwood) Ferguson and Karen (Daniel) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Dr. Kelly Ferguson, M.D. and Korie Ferguson. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 13 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Inc., 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD. See www.marshalllmarchfh.com    


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
