JAMES SIMPSON

Col. JAMES L. SIMPSON
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Col. James L. Simpson, US Army (Retired), of Temple Hills, MD. Beloved husband to the late Nonie M. Simpson; loving father of Kim (Linwood) Ferguson and Karen (Daniel) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Dr. Kelly Ferguson, M.D. and Korie Ferguson. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, June 13 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, Inc., 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD. See www.marshalllmarchfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 12, 2020.