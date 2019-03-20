JAMES E SINCLAIR
(Age 79)
On Friday, March 15, 2019, James Sinclair died peacefully with his family at his side. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lilith Rebecca Sinclair. He was the devoted father of James Erik Sinclair and Sonya "Missy" Goossens (Matt). The family will receive guests on Friday, March 22, from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by a service from 3 to 4 p.m. at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA 22180. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to So Others Might Eat, 71 O Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001.