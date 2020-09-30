1/1
JAMES "Jim" SKELLEY Jr.
1948 - 2020
James L. Skelley, Jr. "Jim"  
Of Crownsville and Greensboro, MD, passed away on September 24, 2020. He was a beloved brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by siblings, Marianne (Buck) Coates, Tom (Sharon) Skelley, Trish Curran, John (Lori) Skelley, and Suzanne (Susan) Skelley; five nieces, two nephews, two grandnieces and three grandnephews; and, many friends. Jim was predeceased by parents Col. James and Lillian Skelley. An avid sportsman, Jim competed in basketball, softball and golf. Jim was a long-time platelet donor at Children's Hospital in DC, a humble act of kindness in a lifetime of many. With the pandemic, please remember Jim with joy in your own way as no services are scheduled. The Greensboro Cemetery is Jim's final resting place. An online tribute page is available at www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com. Donations in Jim's memory are welcome at Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617; compassregionalhospice.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
