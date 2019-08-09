

JAMES H. SKILES, III



Jim Skiles, age 75, passed away suddenly at his home in Washington, DC on August 2, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. James H. Skiles Jr. and Virginia Adams Skiles. After graduating from Dartmouth College, he received a JD degree from Georgetown University Law School and was admitted to the District of Columbia Bar. Jim worked for the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights, focusing on school desegregation. Jim then spent over 15 years working both as a trial attorney and manager at the Federal Trade Commission's Bureau of Consumer Protection. Jim's remarkable memory, knowledge of the law, and skill as a trial lawyer were recognized by his colleagues and industry opponents alike. In 1988, he left the government to become Associate General Counsel for the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association (now the Personal Care Products Council). In 1996, Jim was selected to become the General Counsel of the Grocery Manufacturers Association, a position he held until his retirement in 2013. Jim's work at both associations often involved representing the industry before the Food and Drug Administration and numerous state regulatory agencies. Jim and his wife of 42 years, Lynne H. Church, enjoyed traveling, music, sailing on the Chesapeake Bay with their beagles, and summers on Mount Desert Island, Maine. Survivors include his wife; his sister Margaret Skiles Zelljadt; two nieces, Katherine Zelljadt and Elisabeth Zelljadt; and their families.

A memorial gathering will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Joseph Gawler's Sons, 5130 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20016. Those wishing to make commemorative contributions in lieu of flowers may send them to the Dartmouth College Fund, Dartmouth College, 6066 Development Office, Hanover, NH 03755.