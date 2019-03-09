Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAMES SMALL.



JAMES CURTIS SMALL

(Age 87)



On Monday, March 4, 2019, James Curtis Small of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 46 years to Ann Small; loving uncle of Jan and Jill Kovack, Cece Hogan, Joan Addie, Cathy Youngman and Scott Dispenza; dear brother in law of Peggy and James Sullivan and Sue and Frank Hynson.

Family will receive friends at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local ASPCA.