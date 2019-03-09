JAMES CURTIS SMALL
(Age 87)
On Monday, March 4, 2019, James Curtis Small of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of 46 years to Ann Small; loving uncle of Jan and Jill Kovack, Cece Hogan, Joan Addie, Cathy Youngman and Scott Dispenza; dear brother in law of Peggy and James Sullivan and Sue and Frank Hynson.
Family will receive friends at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to your local ASPCA.