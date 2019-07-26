James Travis Smith, 89, resident of Fairfax, VA for 45 years, died July 20, 2019. He was born July 13, 1930, in Florida. He achieved the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy and retired as an executive of the Government Printing Office. Jim is survived by Eileen P. Smith, his wife of 53 years; sons Peter, Kevin, Mark and Jeremy; daughters-in-law Alicia, Tina and Katie; grandsons Joshua and Rowan; and sister Martha Jane Thereault, of Virginia Beach, VA. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 29, at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Annandale, VA with interment to follow.