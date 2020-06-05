JAMES SMITH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James John Smith (Age 91)  
On Sunday, May 31, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Annette E. Smith; father of Eric J. Smith, Michael R. Smith (Denise), David J. Smith (Catherine) and Alan E. Smith; grandfather of Taylor Smith, Jocelyn Smith, Alek Smith and Emma Smith; brother of the late Robert Smith. James "Jim" served his country in the 82nd Airborne division from 1946 to 1948 and then went on to graduate from Duquesne University in 1958. He worked most of his professional life at the Internal Revenue Service in various positions until retirement in 1988. He was known for his sense of humor and as a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family and Catholic faith were his foundation.A private viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD Monday, June 8, 2020. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved