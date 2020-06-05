On Sunday, May 31, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Annette E. Smith; father of Eric J. Smith, Michael R. Smith (Denise), David J. Smith (Catherine) and Alan E. Smith; grandfather of Taylor Smith, Jocelyn Smith, Alek Smith and Emma Smith; brother of the late Robert Smith. James "Jim" served his country in the 82nd Airborne division from 1946 to 1948 and then went on to graduate from Duquesne University in 1958. He worked most of his professional life at the Internal Revenue Service in various positions until retirement in 1988. He was known for his sense of humor and as a loving husband, father and grandfather. His family and Catholic faith were his foundation.A private viewing and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD Monday, June 8, 2020. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.