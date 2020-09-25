JAMES SMITH

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020 of Bethesda, MD, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Karen Klem Smith of 42 years. Loving father of James E. Smith (Laura) of Rapid City, SD, Susan Asdourian (Tony) of Catonsville, MD, Mary-Margaret Bayo (Mel) of Baltimore, MD and Kevin D. King (Jennifer) of New York, NY. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held a later date. Please view and sign the family guestbook at