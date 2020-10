James John Snowden, Jr., former Washington Redskins Offensive Tackle (1965-1973), passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Gainesville, VA. He was born on January 12, 1942 in Youngstown, OH to the late James John Snowden, Sr. and Estele (Gandy) Snowden. James is survived by his loving wife Joelle Mahe Snowden. Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: