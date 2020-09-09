1/1
JAMES SNYDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James M. Snyder  
James M. Snyder passed away on August 31, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Falls Church, Virginia and attended George C. Marshall High School (Class of 1964) and Danville Technical Institute for auto-mechanics. He was drafted and served active duty in the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army he worked for National Semiconductor, Data Pathing, Inc., and later at Seagull Solutions, Inc. He is predeceased by his parents Frederick M. Snyder and Helen M. (Plass) Snyder. He is survived by his sister Monte (Snyder) Vanness and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved