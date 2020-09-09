JAMES SNYDER



James M. Snyder

James M. Snyder passed away on August 31, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He grew up in Falls Church, Virginia and attended George C. Marshall High School (Class of 1964) and Danville Technical Institute for auto-mechanics. He was drafted and served active duty in the Vietnam War. After leaving the Army he worked for National Semiconductor, Data Pathing, Inc., and later at Seagull Solutions, Inc. He is predeceased by his parents Frederick M. Snyder and Helen M. (Plass) Snyder. He is survived by his sister Monte (Snyder) Vanness and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store