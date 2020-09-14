1/1
JAMES SOCKWELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James Franklin Sockwell  
Of Washington, DC, passed away on August 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on April 20, 1925 in Winston-Salem, NC, to Richard and Martha Miles Sockwell. He worked in the Navy Dept. in Washington, DC before entering the Army in 1943. He served during World War II in the Pacific on Guam and Tinian Island. After leaving the Army in 1946, he met his wife of 62 years, Katherine Wiggins Sockwell. Together, they founded and operated Humpty-Dumpty Nursery School until 2010. James Sockwell had an inquisitive mind and was an avid reader. He loved music, astronomy and football. He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine, and four sisters, Cora Jones, Lessie Sockwell, Esther Lyons and Berthenia Wise. He was also predeceased by his two brothers, Oliver Sockwell and Luther Sockwell. He is survived by his sons, Carlton E. Sockwell of Newton, NH and Kevin A. Sockwell of Silver Spring, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. James Sockwell will be remembered throughout the community for his wit, jokes, conversations, generosity and his warm personality. There will be a funeral service at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 N. Capitol Street, NE: 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service on September 17, 2020. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved