

James Franklin Sockwell

Of Washington, DC, passed away on August 28, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on April 20, 1925 in Winston-Salem, NC, to Richard and Martha Miles Sockwell. He worked in the Navy Dept. in Washington, DC before entering the Army in 1943. He served during World War II in the Pacific on Guam and Tinian Island. After leaving the Army in 1946, he met his wife of 62 years, Katherine Wiggins Sockwell. Together, they founded and operated Humpty-Dumpty Nursery School until 2010. James Sockwell had an inquisitive mind and was an avid reader. He loved music, astronomy and football. He was predeceased by his wife, Katherine, and four sisters, Cora Jones, Lessie Sockwell, Esther Lyons and Berthenia Wise. He was also predeceased by his two brothers, Oliver Sockwell and Luther Sockwell. He is survived by his sons, Carlton E. Sockwell of Newton, NH and Kevin A. Sockwell of Silver Spring, MD, and numerous nieces and nephews. James Sockwell will be remembered throughout the community for his wit, jokes, conversations, generosity and his warm personality. There will be a funeral service at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 N. Capitol Street, NE: 10 a.m. viewing and 11 a.m. service on September 17, 2020. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.



