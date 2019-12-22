JAMES D. SPIRIDES
On November 5, 2019, James Spirides passed away surrounded by his loving family. Born in Greece, he came to the United States as an infant. He graduated from The George Washington University, where he received both a BA and an MA in Foreign Affairs. After graduation, he joined the Army during the Korean War
. Upon completion of his military service, he served in various diplomatic posts. In 1954, he was assigned to the U.S. Consulate General in Thessaloniki, Greece, as a Foreign Service Officer where he met his wife, the love of his life, Despina Pipinou. His next post was the American Embassy in Tehran, Iran followed by a tour of duty at the American Embassy in Hong Kong, BCC. He then joined the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) where he served as Regional Director, Southeast Asia. During his employment at DIA, he attended the Air War College in Montgomery Alabama in 1976 and received the Intelligence Meritorious Civilian Service Medal. Additionally, in 1982, he received an MA from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Also, during his tenure at DIA, he participated in the Tripartite Conferences in Australia and New Zealand until his retirement in 1986. James was buried with military honors and will be remembered for his dedication and love for family and country. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Despina, his son Dennis and his wife Jeanette, his daughter Catherine, two granddaughters Anna and Christina, and his brother Kalegis and his wife Vassiliki.