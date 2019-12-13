The Washington Post

JAMES MICHAEL STACK (Age 64)  

On Monday, December 9, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved son of Waldemar "Wally" and the late Beatrice Stack; brother of Latham John, Mary, Gregory (Maria), Christopher (Leslie) and Valerie; uncle of Laurence, Patrick (Alycia), Laura, Anna, Victoria, Benjamin (Alice) and Daniel. Jim was a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5567. He was deeply religious and generous to all in need. Jim had a great sense of humor. Visitation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at The Shrine of St. Jude, 12701 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, 20853, from 10 to 11 a.m., after which Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shrine of St. Jude Church.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 13, 2019
