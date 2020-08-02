James Stallings

STALLINGS Dr. James H. StallingS, Jr. James H. Stallings, Jr., M.D., beloved husband, father, grandfather, veteran, and pediatrician, died peacefully July 15, 2020 surrounded by loved ones at his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. He was 93 years old. Dr. Stallings is survived by his cherished wife of 44 years Patricia; his loving children Robert Stallings, Anne Stallings, Thomas Stallings (and his wife Tracy), Ann Kerrigan, and Elizabeth Legg (and her husband Jonathan); and his adoring grandchildren Madalyn and Brady Kerrigan, and Avery, Spencer, and Bramley Legg. Being Gramp was probably his proudest role. Born November 28, 1926 in Jacksonville, Florida, Dr. Stallings was a proud graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School (Washington, D.C.), Duke University, and the George Washington University School of Medicine, where he also completed his residency in pediatrics. He served in the United States Navy between 1944 and 1946. Dr. Stallings practiced pediatrics for 53 years, primarily at Northern Virginia Pediatrics Associates (Falls Church, Virginia), which he founded. He also served as the medical director for a pediatric nursing and rehabilita tion center for children with complex medical conditions. He took great joy from caring for his patients, and his long career gave him the privilege of serving multiple generations of the same families. Dr. Stallings continued to practice long after most of his contemporaries had retired because he could not imagine anything else as rewarding as caring for children. He served on numerous professional and community boards and was Chairman of the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics between 1979 and 1982. He retired at age 81. Dr. Stallings was "green" long before that was a thing. In 1995, his zeal for recycling earned him the Falls Church City Recycling Award. God help you if he found a recyclable item in the trash can! An early proponent of physical fitness, Dr. Stallings enjoyed tennis, jogging, swimming, hiking, and biking. He loved playing cards, initially for spending money as a college student and later as a favorite pastime with his grandchildren, who also relished time with their Gramp playing charades, scrabble, and beach fun. Both generations enriched each others' lives beyond measure. Dr. Stallings' wisdom and high sense of values will remain with them always. Dr. Stallings had a sense of adventure and endless curiosity. Exploring the world with his wife was one of his most fulfilling pleasures. His ashes will be interred during a private military service in Crownsville, Maryland. The flag used to honor Dr. Stallings will be the same flag used at the services of Dr. Stallings' father and older brother George, who lost his life in the service of his country in World War II. Although Dr. Stallings is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in his family and the many others whose lives he indelibly influenced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Delaware Hospice https://www.delawarehospice.org/
