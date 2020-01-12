The Washington Post

On Saturday, January 4, 2020 of Germantown, MD. Born May 22, 1955 in Washington, DC, son of the late William L. and Joyce A. Stevens. Beloved husband of Julie A. Stevens; devoted father of Cassandra Stevens; loving brother of Kathy Byars (husband, Dave). Also survived by his devoted sister-in-law Deborah Abercrombie (husband, Biff) and many loving nieces and nephews. Service and interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to a . For full obituary and eventual service details, please view and sign the family guest book at:

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 12, 2020
