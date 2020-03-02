The Washington Post

JAMES "J.B." STEVENS Jr.

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
West Bowie Village Hall
13711 Annapolis Road
Bowie, MD
Notice
James B. Stevens, Jr., DDS,  
"J.B.",  

Passed away unexpectedly in his home in Mitchellville, Maryland on February 23, 2020, at the age of 74. J.B. is survived by his mother, Aretha Holmes Fields, his wife of nearly 50 years, Betty Nash Stevens, daughter, Kortney Marie (Jermaine) Hammonds, granddaughter, Autumn Marie of Maryland, half-brother, Etheridge Williams, and long-time companion, Revella Baker. He is preceded in death by his father, James Benjamin Stevens, Sr.
A celebration of life and repast for J.B. will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the West Bowie Village Hall, 13711 Annapolis Road, Bowie, Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 2, 2020
