

James Anthony Stober

LTC, US Army (Ret.)



Of Burke, VA passed away suddenly at home on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of Elaine M. Stober, devoted father of Stephanie M. Waller and Julie A. Stober. Son of the late Anthony and Katherine Stober and brother of Barbara Shaffer and Gregory Stober. Also survived by his only beloved grandchild, Anthony L. Waller. Married for almost 46 years, he knew the importance of keeping his wife happy. His exemplary Army career spanned 23 years of service where he demonstrated unquestionable integrity, impeccable professionalism, dedication to duty and a sincere commitment to his family. His love of travel took him places around the world with his favorite being Hawaii, having been there numerous times. Friends and family may call at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of Sorrows Catholic Church, 5222 Sideburn Rd., Fairfax, VA 22032, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment to be held privately at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Annandale Volunteer Fire Department.

