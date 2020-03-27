

JAMES A. STRAW, Ph.D.

Professor Emeritus

George Washington University



Jim "Jimmie" Straw, 56 year resident of the DC area, died peacefully at his residence in Fairfax, Virginia on March 16, 2020. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Ashley Christian Straw and Myrtle Swingle Straw, his wife of 58 years Grace Hamilton Straw and his son James Ashley Straw Jr. Jimmie was born April 12, 1932 in Farmville VA. He graduated from Brookneal High School in 1949; attended Richmond Polytechnic Institute (VCU) before enlisting in the Navy where he received training at US Naval Hospital Corps School in Portsmith, VA and later served at USNH in Philadelphia, PA as Physician's assistant and received the National Defense Service Medal. In 1955 upon discharge he began Pharmacy studies at The University of Florida where he received the Lehn and Fink Gold Medal Award for Excellency in Pharmacy. In 1963 after receiving his PhD in Pharmacology he accepted a faculty position at George Washington University School of Medicine. He retired as Professor Emeritus in 1997. His primary areas of research and publication concentration were cancer, HIV/AIDS and hypertension. He was a beloved professor known for his humor and generosity. When he was not involved in academics James was an avid tennis player, fisherman and prankster.

Jimmie is survived by his daughter Sharon A. Straw Thomas of Fairfax, Virginia; his sister Ethel S. Beall of Fredericksburg, VA; two nieces, four nephews, five grandchildren, seven great-grandsons and a host of extended family and friends who will dearly miss his intelligence, wit and dedication to family and community.

Final arrangements will be determined at a later date as his body was accepted to The Virginia Anatomical Program so that he could continue to "teach" future medical students.